Eugene “Gene” H. Ziebell, age 79, of Colfax, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie.

Gene was born on January 15, 1940, in Eau Claire, to the late Herbert and Mildred (Harrington) Ziebell. He graduated from Colfax High School with the Class of 1958. Following high school, Gene entered the US Navy and was honorably discharged after 5 years. He then entered the US Air Force, serving for 15 years until his retirement. During his time in the military, he served in the Vietnam War. Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a rock and gem enthusiast. Gene will be remembered as a loving father, grandpa and pet owner.

He is survived by his children, Sean (Linnea) Ziebell, Wesley Ziebell, Paul (Janay) Ziebell, and Melissa (Tom Spence) Merth; grandchildren, Elijah, Lily, and Ethan Ziebell, Anna, Josiah, Mireya, and Micah Ziebell, and Carter, Riley and Keegan Merth; brother, Duane (Candy) Ziebell; sister, Patricia Lisonbe; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Ziebell; sister, Kathleen Wolford; and nephews, John and Patrick Ziebell.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Ave, Colfax, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax, with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Russell Toycen Post 131.

To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com