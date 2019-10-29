Franco Pettineo, age 75 of Glenwood City, WI, passed peacefully in his sleep on Ocotober 25, 2019, after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer with hospice in Hammond, WI.

Franco was born June 11, 1944 in Rome, Italy to Michele and Mariuccia “Maria” (Fabiani) Pettineo. He came to the United States in 1966 where he met Judith Ann Pines in Beliot, WI. and they married on January 7, 1967. Franco served with the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and became a U.S. citizen in May of 1971. Following his service he worked for Wisconsin Bell/Ameritech. They moved to the Glenwood City area in 1978. Where he continued working with the telephone company until retiring. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, deer hunting, and watching the wildlife outside.

Franco is preceded by his parents, brothers in law Fred Pines and William Penewell.

He is survived by his wife Judy Pettineo, children; Anna Pettineo, Joseph (Heather) Pettineo, and Carl Pettineo. Grandchidren Jacoby, Zach, Brianna, Alayna, and Liam. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Glenwood City, with Father John Long as Celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave condolences online visit, www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com.