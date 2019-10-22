DORTHY OTTO

Dorothy Otto, age 96, of Baldwin, Wisconsin died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Western Wisconsin Health, Baldwin.

Dorothy was born January 30, 1923 to Andrew and Abigail (Heinze) Kahler at Vermillion, Minnesota. As a child, her family moved around a lot and eventually settled in the Emerald, Wisconsin area. In order to attend high school, Dorothy moved in and lived with her grandparents in Prescott and graduated with the Prescott High School Class of 1941. She lived in St. Paul for a few years and on January 23, 1943 Dorothy married Wilbur Otto in St. Paul. In 1949 Dorothy and Wilbur moved to a farm at Cylon, Wisconsin and farmed until 1963. They moved to Woodville for a few years and then to Baldwin.

Dorothy was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Woodville and served years in the Awana Ministry. She worked at Ben Franklin in Baldwin for a number of years. She loved to sew and in later years, she and Wilbur travelled many places throughout the U.S. and Canada.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wilbur; brothers: Walter Kahler; Chester Kahler and wife Arlene; and Vincent and Donald Kahler; sisters: Jeanette Klee; and Myrna Gaustad and husband Kenneth; and sister-in-law Betty Kahler.

She is survived by daughter: Cheryll (Art) Hippauf of Baldwin; son Gary of Baldwin; 2 grandchildren: Kari (Ben) Chirhart of Hudson; and Kevin Hippauf of Spring Valley; sister Arlene Goosens; brother Robert Kahler; in-laws Eva Kahler, Florence Kahler, and Adeline Kahler; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Woodville with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.

Burial of cremated remains is at a later date at the Baldwin Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to First Baptist Church – Awana Ministry.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley handled arrangements.