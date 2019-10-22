ANDREW DOUGLAS MOLL

Those of you who knew Andy, knew we lost a kind soul. He was an avid Muskie fisherman. He also enjoyed ice fishing and deer hunting.

Andy was a passionate young man, who loved the outdoors and having a good time. He enjoyed telling corny joking and working on his “beater with a heater” vehicle. He was compassionate, loyal, honest and hard working. He would help others at a moment’s notice. He always put others before himself and brought a smile into every room he entered.

Andy lived in rural Downing with his parents and two puppies that he loved. He attended I-forward on-line school and was in the 11th grade.

He left us too soon.

Andy is preceded in death by his grandpa, Bernie Moll.

He is survived by: Parents, Brian and Katie Moll, Sister Becca Moll (Tyler Woodruff);

Grandparents: Doug and Arlene Hill, and Lucy Moll; Aunts and Uncles, Eric and Melissa Moll; Jeff Hill (Mandy Lemme). Cousins: Nate Hill, Brett Moll, Pete Hill, McKenna Moll, Nick Hill, Austin Moll, Aisley Albee, and Zach Hill. Many more relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville with Reverend Bradley Peterson officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Forest Cemetery, Twp. of Forest, WI at a later date.

Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.