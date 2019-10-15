ROBERT EDWARD MOE

Robert E. Moe, age 65, of Glenwood City, WI died Wednesday September 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by family with hospice. Bob was born December 8, 1953 in Baldwin, WI to Eldred “Bud” and Roberta “Bertie” (Brennan) Moe. He attended school in Glenwood City where he later graduated.

Bob went to work in the Wyoming oil field where he fell in love with the rodeo. He was a member of the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Committee, he enjoyed going every year and cooking out for the committee and cowboys including this past year.

Robert met and married Sheila Osthoff on April 15, 1983 in Gillette, WY.

They returned to the Glenwood area and drove truck regionally for many years earning several awards for safe driving.

He was very proud and enjoyed every moment with his children and grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Bud in 2014 and grandparents.

Bob is survived by his wife Sheila of Glenwood City, WI. Children Sarah (Jim) Martin, Kate (Rich) Newman, Justin (Camron) Moe, Amand (Eric) Peterson, and Monica (Ryan) McClure. Grandchildren; Oliver, Beckett, Eloise, and Addie. Mother Roberta Moe, brothers and sisters; Roger (Anne) Moe, Jean (Jim) Hoppe, Linda (Cornie) Zevenberger, Rita (Richard) Cassellius, Mary Pat (Keven) Weeks, and Brian Moe (Angie Marczak). He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 19, 2019 at the Glenwood City Community Center from 11:00 to 3:00 p.m. Interment of cremains will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Emerald, WI. Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.