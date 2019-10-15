Jodi Jean (Running) Hall passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1965 in Hennepin County to Duane and Ann Running. Jodi graduated from Columbia Heights Senior High School. She married Dennis Hall on February 25, 1984 and they celebrated 36 years together. Jodi and Dennis were blessed with two children, Heather and Troy. She was an active member in her church, Reeve Evangelical Free Church, and had a loving heart for those around her. Jodi touched many lives through her work as a CNA, most recently at Amery Behavioral Health where she was a Mental Health Technician-CNA and a Health Unit Coordinator.

Jodi is survived by her loving husband Dennis and children Heather and Troy; mother-in-law Darlene Hall; brothers-in-law Doug (Linda) Hall and Curtis (Lori) Hall and sister-in-law Lisa (Richard) Pederson. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews as well as many friends and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents Duane Running and Ann Running.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jodi’s life at Noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Reeve Evangelical Free Church, 205 1 1/2 Street in Clear Lake, WI. You may also join us two hours prior to the celebration to visit. Burial of cremains will be Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN, at a later date.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com