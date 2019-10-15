Donald “Don” W. Malean, age 70 of Wilson, WI passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Don was born March 9, 1949 in Menomonie, WI to Howard and Mary (Ford) Malean. He married Karla Krueger and worked for the Andersen Windows Corp. for 30 years before retiring.

He could be described as a caring man willing to help out anyone who was struggling. A true jokester with a quick one liner. He had a great ear for listening and advice giving. Don will be remembered, loved and missed by many. An avid fan of his beloved Green Bay Packers, he could be found during every game in his Packer room cheering them on with family and friends. Don was a gracious host with many enjoyable family gatherings at his annual fourth of July parties. Don enjoyed his free time hunting, fishing or anything outside with any activity including time with his children and grandchildren.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Howard and Jim Malean, sisters Avis Eitland and Doris Jancoski and other loved ones.

Don is survived by his wife Karla, children Amy Mack, Adam (Heather) Malean and Alan (Betsy) Malean, grandchildren; Cassie, Caitlin, Cody, Kara, Blaine, Taylor, Sabrina, Noah, and Aaron. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, in laws, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. with Intement of Cremains in the Mound Cemetery Downing, WI. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.