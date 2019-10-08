Joanne M. Larson, Menomonie, formerly of Boyceville and Downing. Age 88, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was born May 30, 1931 to the late Ted and Evelyn (Peterson) Madsen.

Joanne grew up in Hammond, WI with 4 sisters and 1 brother. She was employed at 3M in St. Paul, MN until she married the late Robert W. Larson of Downing, where they resided on the Larson family farm and raised 4 children. Her time was spent every summer growing a large vegetable garden and canning and freezing produce. Joanne also was busy teaching her daughters how to sew clothing for 4-H projects, making pies for the Farm Bureau booth at the fair, and making more pies for Trinity Lutheran Church’s social. She was a wonderful help to her mother-in-law, the late Caroline Larson, who lived next door on the farm. For fun, Bob and Joanne belonged to Belles and Beaux Square Dance Club and traveling with friends and family. After retiring from farming, Bob and Joanne moved to Boyceville where they completed their 60+ happy years of marriage. Joanne was very active in her church, teaching bible school and quilting in later years. Her kind heart and gentle spirit touched many lives, making her loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by four children: Chris (Judy) Larson, Hammond; Lynn (Matthew) Amundson, Chippewa Falls; Keith Larson, Menomonie; Laurie (Les) Green, Wrightstown; 7 grandchildren: Britta (Morgan) Bergstedt, Tiana (Alex) Larson, Annika (Clint) Crowley, Joe (Mel) Johnson, Michael (Allison) Amundson, Neil (Erin) Green, Megan (Christian) Anderson; and 19 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband: Robert, 3 siblings and several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Tinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Bradley Peterson officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, Dunn Co. WI.

