DEBORAH ROSALIE LYONS (HOLLDORF)

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Deborah, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 76.

Deborah was born on October 7, 1942, in Clear Lake, WI to Fred and Rosalie Holldorf. She graduated from Clear Lake High School with honors in 1960 where she was prom queen and always busy with activity. On June 23, 1962 she married the love of her life James Bernard Lyons. Together they raised three sons, Jeffrey, Terrance, and Darren, and a daughter, Sharon. Deborah was very strong in her faith and was very passionate about her family.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and her son Terrance. She is survived by her husband James, sisters Tammy (Bruce) Kuhn, Susan Lebert, brother Rod (Sandy) Holldorf, children Jeffrey (Jody), Sharon, Darren (Holly), six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cross of Glory, 5472 Adams St., Mounds View, MN 55112 at 2:00 pm with light refreshments and fellowship to follow.