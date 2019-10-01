Boyceville Police release photos of bank robbery suspect, seek information

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE FROM THE BOYCEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT – OCTOBER 1, 2019 AT 6:00 P.M.

On Tuesday October 1st, 2019 at 8:27AM, Dunn County Communications received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Peoples State Bank in Boyceville. Officers from the Boyceville, Colfax, and Elk Mound Police Departments, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded. Boyceville schools were placed on a precautionary lockout and the students were released under normal procedures at the end of the school day.

A white male, possibly in his mid-twenties described as about 5’9” and stocky build wearing a tan jacket over a grey hooded sweatshirt pointed a weapon at an employee and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt. The suspect appears to have arrived and fled on foot. It is unknown if he used any vehicle or had accomplices. The suspect is not in custody currently.

Boyceville PD with the assistance of the FBI and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate. Anyone with information can contact the Boyceville PD at 715-643-2215 or Dunn County Crime Stoppers at DUNNCOCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

The images are of the suspect. We ask that if anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information to please contact us.