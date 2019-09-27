Fire destroys vacant Town of Springfield home

THE GLENWOOD CITY Fire Department was called to a structure fire at an abandoned Town of Springfield house around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 26. When firefighters arrived on scene at 1176 Rustic Road 4 Thursday afternoon, the home was completely engulfed in flames and smoke. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within and hour but were on scene for nearly three and a half hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Glenwood City was assisted by fire departments from Boyceville and United Fire-Baldwin and the Glenwood City Ambulance. —photo by Shawn DeWitt