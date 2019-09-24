Thomas Allen Lamm went home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Thomas was born Feb. 7, 1971 in Menomonie, WI to James and Elaine (Brunner) Lamm. He graduated from Elmwood High School in 1989 and attended CVTC in Eau Claire for Truck Driving.

On July 10, 1993, Thomas married the love of his life, Lori Howard. They had three sons, who he adored with all his heart.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, helping his sons in the pits at the races, working in his garage and helping his family and friends. He was also an avid fan of Nascar and loved to attend races. He was admired by many for his work ethic and dedication to family. He was currently employed by Milestone Materials and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 for 26 years.

Tom is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lori; sons, Justin (Leah), Tyler (Lizzie) and Dylan (Sophia); his parents, James and Elaine Lamm; siblings, Gary Lamm, Tim (Pam) Lamm, Sharon (Joe) Kearns, Sandra (Mark) Kephart; mother-in-law Laura Severson; sisters-in-law, Jodi (Joe) Lovell, Crystal (Tony) Andersen, Afton (Tom) Simpson, Markia (Mark) Schmidt; also many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Gregory Lamm; father-in-law John Howard; sister-in-law Georgina Howard; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Wilson, WI with Pastor Rick Mannon officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and an hour prior to the service on Wednesday both at the church. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com