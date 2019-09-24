Jennie Ann (Bourn) Walton, age 92, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her home in Downing, WI with hospice. She was born June 20, 1927 near Downing, WI to Alvin and Loretta (Walker) Bourn. She grew up on the family farm with her 7 siblings. Jennie later married Leslie Walton and had 2 children.

Jennie loved the farm, to cross stitch and garden. She loved to sing in the church choir and she would serve as a vocalist for funerals and weddings.

Her life was directed by her faith in Jesus Christ. She always professed her faith and she was always quick to witness her faith in God. Her and brothers Henry and Arthur would have vigorious discussions on the bible and when Thelma was present they became even more virgorious. Jennie was a homemaker until the children were grown and the passing of her mother. She then found her calling and pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. She attended school at Eau Claire Vocational and later the Lakewood Community College where she received her nursing degree in 1986. Jennie worked as a nurse into her seventies. She had many friends from every area of her life. She loved to have a cup of coffee, visit, tease and a fun time with them all. As her memory started to fail she would have snippits of the times she had with her family and friends.

Her real joys were her grand and great grandchildren. They would be the center of her attention when they came to visit or stay, she would take them shopping, buying gifts or giving them money. But she loved them all.

Jennie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leslie, grandchildren Joel and Tina. Siblings Henry, Thelma, Alvin, Arthur, John, Grace, and Dick.

Jennie is survived by children, Michael (Susie) Walton and Thelma Ann (Donald) Johnson. Grandchildren Heidi, Ryan, Sarah, Aaron, Angie, Zack, and Karl. 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Downing, WI with Reverend Donald Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery Downing, WI. Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 10 to 1:00 p.m.

Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City.