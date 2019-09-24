Helen C. Salmon (Thielen) passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the age of 93. Helen was born in Roscoe, MN on December 10, 1925 to Benedict and Mary (Theis) Thielen. She was the third child of nine children. She was raised and attended school in Mahnomen, MN. When she was 16, she moved to Emerald, WI to live and help her aunt and uncle on the farm. She later met and married Kenneth Salmon on June 7, 1947. Together they continued to run the family farm and raised their family.

Helen was very devoted to her family and to her faith. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Erin Prairie, Altar Society and helped in the kitchen for funerals and the annual Fall Festival. Helen received the Pax Chrisi award in 1996.

Helen was a member of the Cylon Homemakers, a 4-H leader and one of the original players of a ladies 500 card club that still meets monthly. She was also on the committee for the research and publication of “Remembering Rural Schools of St. Croix County”.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; sons, Don, Joey and David; grandson, Joey; grandson in law, Nate; parents; sisters; Katie, Ione, Stacy and Iva; brothers, Greg, Severin, Ervin and Andy.

Helen is survived by her children, Carol (Greg) Mountain, Sharon (Dean) Hicok, Mark (Patti) Salmon and Lori (Bruce) Otto. 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Services were held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Erin Prairie on September 20, 2019 with Father John Anderson officiating. Organist was Barb Cox-Peterson with Patrick Donahue as soloist. Interment was in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Cullen-Crea Funeral Home of New Richmond.