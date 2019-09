ARIA RENEE GOODMAN

Our beautiful baby girl Aria was taken way too soon. She was a very cuddly, loving, soft hearted, blue eyed baby girl. Aria is joining her great great grand parents Wesley and Betty James, great grandma Marjorie Hetrick, great great aunt Tina James, and great grandparents Leon an Imojean Gesesll. Aria is survived by her parents Billy Goodman and Hannah Thibado (Richardson), brothers Elijah and Eli, sister’s Ivy and Sapphire, great grandparents Ronald Hetrick, grandparents Gene and Karen Goodman, Laurie Lutz (Hetrick) (Willam Kanaly) Wayne Richardson (Lynn Yaeger) numerous aunts, uncles and, cousins, her God mother’s Shelby Stewart and Alicia Hoffman and her God father and uncle Scotty Lutz.

Thank you everyone for you kind words love and support.