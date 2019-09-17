Marlene A. Wold, age 85, of Millston, WI passed away peacefully at her sister, JoAnn’s home in Menomonie, WI surrounded by family.

She was born Aug. 3, 1934 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Nick and Veronica (Zurn) Kadinger.

Marlene held numerous jobs throughout her life, most recently as a clerk at the Cenex Convenience Store in Millston, where she made many friends.

Marlene was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren, and numerous bus trips with her special friend Gert.

Marlene is survived by four sons, Brent (Jill), Brian (Judy), Nick (Cathy) and Richard (Tammy) Wold; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; six siblings, Leo (Hazel) Kadinger, Patricia Chamberlain, Nick Kadinger Jr., Dick (Joanne) Kadinger, Keith Kadinger, JoAnn Dunbar; and special friend Gert Harkner and her family. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Cynthia; son Chris; and grandson C.J.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Brookside Cemetery in Millston, WI, officiated by her son Brian Wold. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

No flowers please.

