Gladys A. Mittlestadt, age 88, of Boyceville, WI passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County, surrounded by family.

Gladys was born on Jan. 2, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to Andrew and Suzi Hyben Sr. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1949.

On Sept. 23, 1950, Gladys married Laurel Mittlestadt at St. Paul’s Lutheran parsonage. To this union four children were born; Gregory, Sally, Jeffrey, and Peggy. Gladys and Laurel farmed the home farm in rural Boyceville where Gladys was a homemaker. She also worked for Sears in Menomonie until retirement.

Gladys was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she served in the Ladies Aid. She was a member of the Annis Creek Women’s Club, the Antique Auto Club, the Diamond Area Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club and was a 4-H leader. Her hobbies included flower gardening, painting, jigsaw puzzles, and Bingo. Her favorite time of the year was fall and she loved going for drives to see the leaves.

She truly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Gladys is survived by her children, Gregory (Ann) Mittlestadt of Menomonie, Sally (John) Schuman of Eleva, Peggy (Paul) Danovsky of Connorsville; daughter-in-law Debbie Mittlestadt of Boyceville; grandchildren, Eric Mittlestadt, Aaron (Amy) Mittlestadt, Ashleigh (Nate) Cody, Kyle Schuman, Kevin (Lesley) Schuman, Kori (Jeff) Thompson, Mathew Mittlestadt, Jeremy (Megan) Mittlestadt, Angela (Troy) Leach, Tracy Danovsky, Joel (Jennifer) Danovsky; sixteen great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; a sister Ruth Rogers of Minneapolis; and a sister-in-law Betty Utpadel of Menomonie. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Laurel; her son Jeffrey; and a granddaughter Amy Danovsky.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Teegarden Cemetery in the Town Lucas, Dunn Co. WI.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com