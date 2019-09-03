Robert Arnold DeLong, the “simple man” who was a master at living life joyfully present and in silent service to anyone in need, passed away late in the evening of Friday, August 30, 2019. After 15 years of astounding the medical establishment and beating battle after battle, he can rest.

Bob, as he was known by his friends, came into the world in Kankakee, Illinois, joining two sisters, and his parents, Marjorie and James Arnold (Arnie) DeLong. Before his first birthday, he and his family were changed forever by the tragic, accidental death of Arnie – and then again amazingly, when Bob was seven Estell McClellan stepped in to fill their loss and eventually help add another sister to Bob’s life. Ess’s presence and example impacted Bob’s life to its core.

Robert was a fun-loving sort who excelled at football and track even though he almost never was able to attend practices because he was juggling work, school, and family responsibilities as well. After high school, he proudly served his country as a member of the National Guard. When he was 27 he, as his own step-father had before him, rescued a young family that had heartbreakingly lost its husband and father. He heartily and lovingly married Luanne Price (Snyder) and became father and silent hero to her three small children. He was an amazing father and though he never had a child of his own blood he was, without question, their dad. He and his “sweetie pie” just celebrated their 48th year of marriage.

He was humble almost to a fault and never talked about personal achievements, but his many skills and talents were shared boundlessly. He never talked about others. He never complained. He was very funny, and full of life, and leaves this world as well loved as any man ever has.

He will be missed by everyone fortunate enough to have met him, but most deeply by his loving wife Luanne, daughter Linda Paulson (Mark), sons Richard Price (Apryl), and Dan Price, grandchildren, Richie and Annie Price, sisters Janice Dahms (Larry), Shirley Sorenson, and Jeannie McClellan (Steve Anderson), and countless extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Saturday, September 7, from 10:00 – 12 noon, Funeral services at 12 noon.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com