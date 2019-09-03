Richard C. Keeley, 76, of Wilson, WI passed away Monday August 26th, 2019 at home.

He was born September 3rd, 1942 to Robert Keeley and Hilda (Johnson) and grew up in Knapp. Richard farmed for most of his life.

Richard is survived by his daughter Tammy Keeley, his grandson Cody Keeley, and his great granddaughter Genevieve Keeley. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Hilda, and sisters Maxine and Carol.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 7, 2019 at the American Legion post 330 in Wilson at 4:00 pm. Friends and family are welcome to join us as we remember Richard “Grizz” Keeley. Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is assisting the family.

