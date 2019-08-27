Allyn Edwin Churchill came into this world on May 30, 1927 and passed away on August 21, 2019. He was born to Edwin Churchill and Bertha (Jacob, Churchill) Beseler at his home in Beaver, Minnesota.

Allyn attended school up to the eighth grade in Beaver, MN. He married Eva Catherine Ellringer on April 9, 1947 and farmed his entire life. After marrying Eva, they rented a farm near Plainview, Minnesota, then later purchased a farm near Weaver, Minnesota. Their final destination in Minnesota was a farm up Whiskey Hill on Honeynut Ridge. In 1958 they purchased the farm where they currently reside in Downing, Wisconsin. As Allyn began to slow down, he always managed to keep an eye on the farm. He especially loved seeing the family dogs, Bandit and Lucy.

Allyn is survived by his wife Eva of 72 years; son, David Churchill; daughter, Jean (Dean) Lehman. He is further survived by grandchildren, Sandra Ludtke, Katherine (Robert) Moe, Rebecca (Lance) Andrews, Terry (Cindy)Ludtke, Janet Ludtke, Matthew (Meggan) Ludtke, Victoria Ludtke, Mitchell Ludtke, and Wyatt Ludtke; Great grandchildren, Thomas (Kali) Ludtke, Kordell Moe, Ralph Williams IV, Rylie Andrews, Lexi (Chase) Lee, Dijon Ludtke, Braxton Ludtke, Ethan Ludtke, and Grant Ludtke, as well as six great great grandchildren, and was especially close to Jolenee Gregory-Ludtke, Kinze Ludtke, and Allynie Ludtke.

Allyn was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Churchill and Bertha (Jacob, Churchill) Beseler; brothers-in-law, Lee Ellringer and Irv Ellringer and great grandson Ryan Williams, and his loving four-legged friend Sadie.

Pallbearers will be Tom Ludtke, Mike Helgeson, Steve Helgeson, Larry Polonec, Halden Hahn, and Bob Moe. Honarary Pallbearers, Michael Crapser, and Lynn Berning.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville following the service. A visitation will take place from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

