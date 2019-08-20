Oak Park — Rickard Allen Medes, 71, died Monday, August 12 in his Oak Park home.

Rickard was born October 28, 1947 in Menomonie, WI to Duane and Helen (Dickman) Medes. He moved to the Chicago area in June of 1969 and was a lifelong area resident. He worked over 40 years for the Social Security Administration.

Rickard grew up in Boyceville, WI where he enjoyed small town life. After graduating from Boyceville High School in 1965, he attended Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire. He graduated and started his career with the Social Security Administration in Chicago.

Rickard had a passion for baseball and football and was an enthusiastic White Sox, Cubs, and Minnesota Vikings fan. He was an avid movie-goer and attended many opening nights. He researched Wisconsin, Civil War, and Chicago history and loved to share his knowledge with others.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Prause; sister-in-law, Lorraine Medes; three nieces, Robin Sachsenmaier, Marie Medes, and Rustie Prechel; three nephews, Randy Medes, Michael Medes, and Lucas Prause; and numerous other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Helen Medes; brothers, Kenneth and Harlan Medes; and brother-in-law, Howard Prause.

The family would like to thank Ricky’s good friends Helen, Lynn, Robert, and Del.

A private burial is planned in Boyceville.