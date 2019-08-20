JoAnn Hennessy, age 87, passed away on August 11, 2019 at her home in Deer Park, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Hennessy; parents, Roy and Myrtle Lacander; sister-in-law, Mary Wright; son, Mike Hennessy; and daughter, Laura Hennessy; sister, Carol Mullen. She is survived by son, Pat Hennessy (Bev); daughters, Dianne Mortel (Jerry), Joy Larson (Brady Utgard), Mary Moravitz (Bob), Karen Hanson (Dan), and Kathy Foster (Jon). She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 AM on Friday August 16, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, WI. Visitation held for one hour prior to Mass at the church.