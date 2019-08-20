Frances Louise Duval, age 68 of Woodville, WI, passed away August 18, 2019. Frannie and her twin sister, Francene were born at home on the family farm in Forest Township, Glenwood City, WI, on March 22, 1951 to Milton and Adelaide Duval. Due to health issues, Frannie lived at the Brotoloc Home in Ellsworth, WI, which was started by Lucy Strom and her family, and was first known as the Strom Friendship Homes. She loved her home and the many different staff that cared for her. The other girls living there were her family, and it truly was such a blessing on how they loved and cared for each other.

Frannie loved to go to work. She worked different jobs through ProAct, Inc. in Red Wing, MN for many years. Frannie enjoyed taking different skill classes that were offered, providing her the opportunity to learn how to write her first name. As she worked, she earned vacation time, which allowed her to go to Disney World in Florida, and to the Apostle Islands in Bayfield, WI. She loved music, and was fortunate to vacation in Branson, Missouri different times as well.

She delighted in being a part of the Special Olympics programs, including softball throws, races, and bowling. Frannie loved coming home to visit family on the holidays, going out shopping, and eating out. She especially loved her coffee, with pie and ice cream. Frannie also adored horses, acquiring many horse movies to watch and pictures that hung on the wall. Frannie loved her red hair and jewelry, which matched her fervent and fierce personality.

Frannie loved attending church, wearing all her beautiful accessories. She attended English Lutheran Church in Ellsworth for many years as much as she could. She was overjoyed with the music, and singing about Jesus. Frannie fought a courageous battle with seizures over the years, and cancer, which found her bouncing in and out of the hospital. Now she has gone home to be with Jesus, walking and running the streets of gold, with no more pain and suffering.

Frances will remain in the hearts of her siblings: Douglas (Sara) Duval, Dixie (Bob) Quinn, Dennis Duval, Doris (Dave) Schmidt, Danny (Theresa) Duval, twin sister, Francene (Richard) Johnson, Mike (Kathy) Duval, Rhea Robey, Clinton Duval, Danica (Adam James “AJ’) Bonine, and Derrick (Jordan) Duval; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Adelaide Duval; sisters, Diane Thatcher, Jeaneen Duval, and Donna Duval; nephew, Cory Johnson; and grandparents, Estella and John Duval, and Louise and August Gluege.

Funeral Services will take place 11:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 581 Old Co. Rd. B., Woodville, with Pastor Dennis Tapp officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at 6:00 PM at Sunset Cemetery in Woodville. Pallbearers assisting with the service will be Ricky Quinn, Kirby Quinn, Jeremy Johnson, and Kenny Johnson.

Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth and the O’Connell Funeral Home of Baldwin (715) 273-4421. www.oconnellbenedict.com