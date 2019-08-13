Lyle W. “Bill” Knutson, age 88, of Boyceville, WI passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born Nov. 2, 1930 in Menomonie, WI to Lyle C. and Agnes (Sypnigwskie) Knutson. From 1949 to 1952 he served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Japan.

On Sept. 20, 1952, Lyle married Eloise Stevens. He worked for General Telephone/ Verizon for 40 years. After retiring, Lyle and Eloise wintered in Florida for 27 years where Lyle wired houses for Habitat for Humanity. They also traveled to all but three states in the continental U.S.

Lyle loved to be busy. He built his own house and cabin and helped his children with theirs.

He was very close to his in-laws, especially his father-in-law Alfred and his uncle Claire, who was like a father after his father died when Lyle was 15.

Lyle is survived by his wife Eloise; son Paul Knutson of Iron River, WI; daughter Laurie (Steve) Swenson of Connorsville, WI; three granddaughters, Emily (Erich) Pustol of Hudson WI, Lexi Knutson of Fridley MN, Halle Knutson of Minneapolis MN; great-grandson Evan Pustol; a brother James (Pauline) Knutson of Menomonie, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Lyle C. Knutson; mother Agnes Knoble; stepfather Robert Knoble; aunt and uncle Claire and Dorothy Knutson; mother and father-in-law Alfred and Calla Stevens; sister June Brantner; brother Donnie Knutson; sister-in-law Diane Storlie; and brother-in-law Thomas Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville with military honors by Harmon-Harris American Legion Post 314.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.