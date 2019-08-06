Mildred M. Rousar, age 98, of Glenwood City, WI died Saturday August 3, 2019 after being independent until she was 95, at Glenhaven Inc.

Millie was born January 16, 1921 in Waverly, IA to William and Martha (Wellnitz) Hoog. Following high school she married Alois “Louie” Rousar on June 2, 1943 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. They resided in Raymond, IA until 1961 when they moved to a farm in Emerald, WI. In 1981 they moved into Glenwood City.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Louie in 1992, grandson Dustin and brother Vernon Hoog.

Millie is survived by 5 Children, Kay Longtin of Woodbury, MN; Janet (Thomas) Behrend of Chisago, MN; Linda (David) Stalhiem of Amery, WI; Craig (Dixie) Rousar of White Bear Lake, MN; and Gregory (Rosalie) Rousar of New Richmond, WI. 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Fathers John Long and David Lusson as concelebrants. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.