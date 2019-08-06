Lorraine Pierson, of Mora, MN, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ecumen in North Branch, MN. She was 90 years old.

Lorraine Josephine Fansler was born on September 17, 1928 near Glenwood City, WI to Percy and Clara (Spaeth) Fansler. She graduated from New Richmond High School in 1946. On December 23, 1948 she was united in marriage to Neil Walter Pierson. She loved being married to him and she loved being a mother to her children, Robert Neil (Bob), Keith Alan, Richard Guy (Rick), and Michael Ross (Mike).

Lorraine loved God, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. She was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, President of the LCW, held offices in the LCW, Church Circles, the Hospital Auxiliary and the Lady Slipper Garden Club. She loved traveling with Neil, her husband of 62 years. She also enjoyed trips with her sons and their families. She enjoyed singing, bowling, painting, cards, flying and visiting with relatives and friends. She took many credited college courses in business and accounting. She also took classes in computer, calligraphy, cooking, painting and rosemalling. She painted several pictures in oils, water color and acrylics. She was the office manager for P.T.E. Inc. for 46 years, the company started by her husband Neil, in 1964. She was very proud to earn her single engine pilot certificate.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Neil; stillborn son Ronnie John Pierson; parents, Percy & Clara Fansler; brothers, Douglas G. Fansler (Katherine), Lorne D. Fansler (Vernie); brothers-in-law, John L. Pierson (Colleen), Eugene Pierson, Wayne Cole (Gladys), Glen Cole and Jerry Emerson.

Lorraine is survived by her sons, Robert Neil (KayDawn), Keith Alan (Jane), and Michael Ross (Heidi) all of Mora, MN and Richard Guy (Donna) of New Berlin, WI; grandchildren Bryan Robert Pierson of St. Hilaire, MN, Beth Ann (Ross) Menk of New Hope, MN, Blane Alan Pierson (Leah) of Cambridge, MN, Roxanne Yvette, Corrina Ros, twins Olivia Florilla and Paige Lorraine Pierson of Mora, MN, Melody Renee Pierson of San Francisco, CA and Julie May Pierson of Detroit, MI; step-grandchildren, Tracy (Cory) Gaalaas of Castle Rock, CO and Kim (Joshua) Kunde of Golden Valley, MN; great-grandchildren, Aidan Pierson of Mora, MN, Bennett Pierson and Winston Menk of New Hope, MN, Anson Pierson of Mora, MN, Xander, Trinity and Evelynn Pierson of Cambridge, MN, Christopher Pierson of Tucson, AZ and Joshua Bergerson of Thief River Falls, MN; step-great-grandchildren, Seth & Heather Gaalaas of Castle Rock, CO and Piper & Lincoln Kunde of Golden Valley, MN; twin sister Dalores (Lloyd) Haroldson of North Branch, MN; sister-in-law Emiline Emerson of New Richmond, WI; plus many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mora. Interment was at New Richmond Cemetery in New Richmond, WI. Arrangements were handled by Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com