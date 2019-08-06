DANIEL M. GIBSON

Daniel Mark Gibson, age 57, of Knapp, WI passed away Friday, August 3, 2019.

He was born October 24, 1961 to Sam and Donna (Lewis) Gibson in St. Paul, Minnesota, attended North St. Paul High School, and graduated in 1980.

Dan drove semi most of his life. He lived on a hobby farm where enjoyed farming beef cattle.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years Tamra (Murphy) Gibson; three daughters Kelsey (Kyle) King, Rachel Gibson (Jaron Flatland), and Bailey Gibson; mother Donna Gibson; Sister Kari (Todd) Hulleman; brother-in-law Terry King, as well as aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Sam Gibson; sister Kay King; father-in-law Garold Murphy; and grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

The Gibson family would like to thank St. Croix County Sherriff’s department, Menomonie police department, as well as the first responders on the scene.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, August 9, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Richard Farrell officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Knapp, WI.

