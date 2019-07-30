Audrey Anne Klinefelter, age 80 of Roberts, formerly of Glenwood City, died Wednesday July 24th 2019 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul following a cardiac event.

Audrey was born on October 8, 1938 in Stillwater, Minnesota; the daughter of Clifford and Eleanor (Thrune) Belisle. She was raised in Stillwater, attending St. Michael’s Parochial School before graduating from Stillwater High School. On April 29, 1961, she was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Klinefelter in Northwoods, Iowa. Prior to her children, she worked for Janda’s Department Store in Stillwater. She was a dedicated homemaker to her family and helped Dick on their dairy farm outside of Glenwood City. For fun, she enjoyed knitting, sewing and could patch up just about anything. She had a steady, patient hand at cross-stitching and loved to play a good game of cards even though she didn’t like to lose. She rarely missed an episode of Days Of Our Lives or The Young And The Restless. But if she did, her tape recorder was all set. She was a gifted baker as she took great pleasure in making chocolate chip cookies or her family-famous rice pudding.

Audrey is Survived by her children Jane (Jim) Berends, Susan Klinefelter, Cheryl (Keith) Kraft, Pam (Richard) Howard, Richard Jr; grandchildren Jennifer, Jonathon (Jenni), Janae, Joshua (Brittany) Berends, Alex (Paige) Kraft, Samuel (Karen) and Matthew Howard; great grandchildren Jayden, Tessa, Chloe, Connor, Miles, Grace, Braden; sister Mary (Jim) Weyer; and her sisters/brothers-in-law in the Belisle and Klinefelter families. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick, grandson Joe, and three brothers.

Funeral service for Audrey Klinefelter will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28th at Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 Co. Road TT in Roberts, Wisconsin. Burial will be in the Warren Cemetery in Roberts. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Sunday afternoon. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.