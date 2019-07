William J. “Bill” Arndt, Jr. age 83 of Clear Lake, WI formerly of Deer Park, WI, died early on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

There will be a Celebration of Bill’s life scheduled for a future date.

A complete obituary will be published at that time.

Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.