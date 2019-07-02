Arthur William Burmester, age 97, of Glenwood City, WI died peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie, WI. Art was born September 12, 1921 in Glenwood Township, WI to William and Anna (Alvermann) Burmester. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenwood City, and attended Schindler School through 8th grade. Art entered military service in 1942, and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was an Army medic in Europe during WWII, in the 2nd Battalion 353rd Infantry Regiment 89th Division. During his service Art earned glider wings with the Glider Division of Airborne Infantry, a bronze star, and other awards.

Art married Karen Jean Hoff on June 8, 1957 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Together they raised 3 children. They purchased and operated the family dairy farm north of Glenwood City, where Art lived until his mid-90’s. He was gifted at fixing machinery and creating gadgets out of old parts. Art also loved music and played several instruments. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, gardening, storytelling, and visiting with family and friends.

Art is preceded in death by his wife Karen; parents William and Anna; 1 brother, Theodore; 1 sister, Dorothy; 4 brothers-in-law; and 1 sister-in-law.

Art is survived by son, Alan (Linda) Burmester of Rice Lake; daughter Cindy (Duane) Traynor of Glenwood City; daughter Linda (Tom) Feldhege of New Richmond; 9 grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, Michelle, Jason, Aaron, Jacob, Zachary, Logan, Christian; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters; 1 sister-in-law; and 1 brother-in-law. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Art Burmester will be on Tuesday, July 2nd at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City from 4 – 7 pm. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 3rd at Grace Lutheran Church in Connorsville, WI at 11 am, with viewing one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will be held afterward at the Glenwood City Cemetery with full military honors. Fellowship will take place at the church prior to the graveside service. Funeral services and arrangements are provided by Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City. Flowers are provided by Flowers by Nichole of Downing, WI.