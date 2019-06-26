Man found dead at Willow River State Park

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at about 3:48 p.m., law enforcement officers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Willow River State Park in Hudson Township for a report of a deceased person at a camp site.

Upon arrival, Officers located the body of a 40-year-old male outside a camper. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the male subject’s death.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin DNR believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.

Identification of the male is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The Wisconsin DNR and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office are working jointly with the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause and manner of death following an autopsy. Hudson First Responders, Hudson Fire and Lakeview EMS also assisted with the incident.