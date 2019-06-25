GERALD LEE WILK

Gerald Lee “Jerry” Wilk, age 76 of Balsam Lake, formerly Hudson, died on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at his home. Jerry was born on December 29, 1942 in Spring Valley, to Frank and Celia (Colburn) Wilk. He grew up in Spring Valley and was a 1962 graduate of Spring Valley High School. On May 2, 1964, Jerry was married to Bonnie Lee Bowell at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spring Valley, and the couple were blessed with two children; a daughter Susan and a son, Matthew. For 10 years, Jerry worked at the Hart Ski Corporation in St. Paul. In 1980, he began a 27 year career with the City of Hudson, beginning as a maintenance man at the courthouse before taking a position with the Parks Department. Jerry would retire from the Department of Public Works where he helped maintain the streets of Hudson.

Jerry held a great love for the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was fond of spending time with family and truly adored his grandchildren. Jerry was a staple at all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. He enjoyed playing cribbage and various card games, but was often caught playing by his own rules. In his younger years, he participated in softball and bowling leagues in Hudson. Before his wife’s death in 2009, Gerald and Bonnie enjoyed traveling with their camper to destinations in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. Recently, Jerry and his companion Audrey delighted in making friends as they wintered in Bullhead City, AZ.

Jerry will remain in the hearts of his children, Susan (Mark) Brathol of Lake Nebagamon, and Matt (Peggy) Wilk of Menomonie; friend and companion, Audrey Moldenhauer of Balsam Lake and her children, Traci (Jerry) Goossens of Clear Lake and Todd Moldenhauer of Wilson; grandchildren, Derrek (Kayla) Pedersen of New Richmond, William Pedersen of Superior, Megan Wilk (Bryce Pittman) of Woodville, Mattie Mae Wilk of Menomonie, and Alex Goossens of Clear Lake; siblings, Betty Hunter of Menomonie, and Harold (Darlene) Wilk of Menomonie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie; grandson, Dyllon Pedersen; his parents; brother, Frank Wilk Jr. and his wife Colleen; and Audrey’s son, Troy Moldenhauer.

Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21st at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with a 6:45 p.m. prayer service, on Thursday, June 20th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, and one hour prior to mass at church on Friday. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Hersey. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.

