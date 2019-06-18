Lorraine C. Kruse, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at Our House Assisted Living in Rice Lake. She was born November 18th, 1925 to August & Lydia (Kurschner) Zuehlke at Dallas, WI.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents & husband: Elmer Kruse on January 19th, 1999. She is survived by her 6 children: Fred (Jan) Kruse of Sarasota, FL, Chuck (Rosemary) Kruse of Roscoe, IL, Roger Kruse of Cameron, WI, Kathy (Bill) Struck of Glendale, AZ, Karen (Shaun) Gauld of Mound, MN & Carol (Ralph) Andrea of Rice Lake, WI & 60+ grandchildren including greats & great greats. In abiding by Lorraine’s wishes, no services will be held. However, if you wish to honor her, memorials may be given to: Our House Assisted Living, 415 East South Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868 of Lakeview Medical Center Home Health & Hospice, 1700 West Stout Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868. Her family wishes to thank everyone at Our House & Lakeview Hospice for the wonderful care given. We all love you and will miss you & may you rest in peace. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas. Please feel free to check the website https://timesofyourlifedvds.com/kruse.html