RICKY N. LOHFINK

On the morning of June 8, 2019 Ricky Lohfink of Boyceville, died at the age of 69 years. He passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Ricky was born December 2nd, 1949 in Glenwood City, WI to Norman and Lois (Drinkman) Lohfink. He spent his childhood on the family farm where he eventually built his home. He graduated from Hamilton High School, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, worked for Hedland Manufacturing for many years and then became his own boss where he milked cows for 30 years.

Ric married Judith Baumann May 24th, 1981 at the Methodist Church in Connersville. They enjoyed spending time on the farm raising children, cows, chickens, and cats.

He was an avid deer hunter who also enjoyed live trapping and 4-wheel riding. He enjoyed spending many mornings with his coffee and bird watching. Ric was known for his brutal honesty and unstoppable work ethic.

Ric is survived by his wife Judy Lohfink, children Laura (Joel) McElree of Pewaukee, WI and Chris (Tiffany) Lohfink of Rochester, MN; step-sons Bob (Dee Dee) Fischer of Menomonie, Steve (Yvonne) Fischer of Wheeler and Dan (Maurita) Fischer of Somerset; grandchildren Afton, David, Owen, Josephine, Jacob, Carissa, and Shawn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Glenn Guy, Carl Moore, and Clinton Bygd who provided immense assistance on the farm as Ric battled his illness. The Marshfield Clinic provided exceptional care that was beyond our expectations.

A Gathering to celebrate Ric’s life will be from 10:45 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Prairie Farm Community Center. A meal will be provided.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.