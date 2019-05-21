Boyceville High School announces Class of 2019 Valedictorian and Salutatorian honors By Editor | May 21, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Boyceville, Boyceville Schools, Graduation, News, School, Tribune News, Tribune Schools Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tiffany Creek Stream Bank project on schedule May 21, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville Main Street Becomes a Lake May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville Village Board gets updates on construction projects May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Wilson man guilty of criminal damage at Eagles Nest Bar in Boyceville and sexual assault May 14, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville contractor charged with two counts of theft May 7, 2019 | No Comments »