Roger William Kelm, age 76, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Roger was born May 6, 1943 to parents William & Orella (Aamodt) Kelm in Emerald, WI. After graduating from Glenwood City High School, he went on to attend UW-Stout for a short time before moving onto his career as a research technician in the manufacturing industry. In his working years, he spent 24 years of employment with Gould Batteries, as well as some time with Medtronic out of the Twin Cities. On December 21, 1973, Roger married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Amundson, in Glenwood City at St. John the Baptist Church. Together they shared 45 years of wedded happiness & the joy of raising a son, Jeffrey.

Roger was a man of many passions. He had a great love of singing & playing the guitar, & collected many over his lifetime. The guests he would entertain on Friday nights could see his collection adorning his home. Roger was also known for his woodworking skills. He especially loved to craft tables in his spare time. Aside from being an artistically-minded man, Roger was furthermore a sportsman. He enjoyed golfing, & played on a softball league well into his 60’s, his most recent team being named the Fossils. Roger & Mary would often escape the Wisconsin winters by traveling to Arizona, where they were able to relax, & enjoy the summertime hobbies they loved together. Roger will forever be remembered for his free spirited & fun-loving nature & his trademark dry sense of humor.

Roger will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife, Mary; his adored son, Jeffrey (Beth) Kelm of Hammond; his precious granddaughter, Rylee; & his dear siblings, Dick (Georgia) Kelm of River Falls, WI, Gene (Ella) Kelm of Stillwater, MN, Bruce (Carol) Kelm of Glenwood City, WI, & Duane Holldorf. He is preceded in death by his cherished parents, William & Orella; & his treasured sister, Nancy Holldorf.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Countryside Crematory in Baldwin.