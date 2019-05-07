Shirley (Drinkman) Jarchow passed away peacefully on April 30,2019 at the age of 83.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jarchow and daughter, Jean Jarchow (Hayes)

Shirley is survived by her children: Wanda (Larry) Kirchner, Wayne Jarchow, Wade (Chris) Jarchow, Warren Jarchow, Jill (Lonnie) Thommen, Lee Jarchow, and Leann (Paul) Newkirk; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday May 10th from 2-4pm at the South Metro Vineyard Church in Burnsville, MN