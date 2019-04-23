TCE Easter Egg Hunt By Editor | April 23, 2019 | 0 A LARGE CROWD gathered at Tiffany Creek Elementary Saturday morning, April 20 for the annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Boyceville Community Action Club (CAC). Over 180 children came out to participate in this year’s event. —photo submitted Posted in Boyceville, News, Tribune News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Work on the Village of Boyceville’s Charlotte Street extension underway April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Tiffany Creek Flooding April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Boyceville Board of Education approves Spanish Club trip to Costa Rica April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Tiffany Creek Elementary teacher Debra Bell honored to win Herb Kohl award April 23, 2019 | No Comments » Dunn County Board sends denial of rezone for American Patriot Storage back to PR&D April 23, 2019 | No Comments »