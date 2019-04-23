TCE Easter Egg Hunt

A LARGE CROWD gathered at Tiffany Creek Elementary Saturday morning, April 20 for the annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Boyceville Community Action Club (CAC). Over 180 children came out to participate in this year's event. —photo submitted

Posted in Boyceville, News, Tribune News

