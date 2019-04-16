Bud Fossen, age 90 passed away March 20, 2019 in Pensacola, FL.

Born July 26, 1928 in Riverside, CA to Esther and Manley Fossen. Preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Einar Roe, and wife, Gladys Fossen.

A graduate of Glenwood City, WI High School, Bud attended River Falls State Teachers College (UW River Falls) where he proudly lettered each year in football, basketball and baseball. He signed a professional contract with the Milwaukee (later Atlanta) Braves and was a catcher in their minor league system until military duty called. Bud met the love of this life, Gladys Briesemeister in college and they were married August 12, 1951. Shortly after, Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 9th Infantry where he served his country in the Korean War. He was wounded in combat and awarded the Purple Heart.

Following a graduate assistantship at Western Michigan University in 1954, Bud taught and coached at Charlotte, MI High School. He then moved to Kalamazoo Central High School where he remained for several years eventually becoming varsity basketball coach. He was an assistant basketball coach at WMU from 1965-69 before accepting a position as assistant principal and varsity basketball coach at Portage Northern H.S. Bud eventually retired as assistant principal from Portage Central H.S. Bud and Gladys relocated to Pensacola, FL in their retirement.

Bud loved his family and friends and felt especially blessed to know his first great-grandchild, Sloane. He leaves us with a lifetime of memories to cherish and more than a few humorous stories.

He is survived by second wife Sandra Coady Fossen, son John (Sylvia) Fossen and daughter Luana (Len) Bierlein. Grandchildren Jennie Bierlein (Brian McDaniel) Katie Bierlein (Brent Gerike), Amy (Hans) Storvick, Devin Fossen, Cassandra Fossen (Ryan Snell), Lauren Fossen and great-granddaughter Sloane Storvick