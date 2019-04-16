Ann V. Martin, age 69 of rural Clear Lake, WI, died at her home surrounded by her family early on Monday, April 8, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ann Virginia Martin was born on July 6, 1949 in Sparta WI, the daughter of Alvin & Verba (Teague) Schroeder. She grew up in Forest, WI, was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church there, and graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1968. Ann was married to Roger F. Martin on July 18, 1970 at St. John’s Lutheran in Forest. Together they made their home in rural Clear Lake near Reeve and raised two children, Ty and India. In addition to caring for her family, over the years Ann worked many jobs, which included candling eggs and milking cows. She worked at Friday’s Canning in New Richmond, WI and later at Forge King in Ridgeland, WI. Ann then went on to work at Polaris in Osceola, WI for 16 years and retired from SMC in Amery, WI in 2015. In her spare time, Ann enjoyed doing picture puzzles, camping, playing cards, trout fishing, and mowing the lawn. She especially loved baking for and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Ann was a member of the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin & Verba Schroeder.

Survived by her Husband – Roger Martin – Clear Lake, WI; Children: Ty Martin (Ann Heintz) – Clear Lake, WI; India (Joshua) Pederson – Clear Lake, WI; Grandchildren: Michael, Erin, Samantha, Chase, Brandon, & Noah. Great Grandchild – Miles; Brother, John (JoAnne) Schroeder – Connersville, WI; Sisters and Brother in Law: Kathaleen (Vernon) Krueger – Reddick, IL; Anthony “Tony” Martin – Reeve, WI; Robin Johnson – Luck, WI; Loving Relatives, Family & Friends

Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Clear Lake, WI.

Visitation was Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the United Methodist Church from 1 – 3 p.m.; Clergy – Pastor John Hazen, Music – Brian Wick.

Interment at Reeve Cemetery in Vance Creek Township.

The family of Ann Martin prefers memorials in lieu of flowers.

Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.

www.clearlakefuneralhome.com