Valentine Patrick Jackelen, age 88 of New Richmond, WI, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond. Val was born the son of Frank and Mary (Cassellius) Jackelen on February 5, 1931 in Connorsville, WI. He grew up between Connorsville and Glenwood City. Val served in the Army in Korea.

He was married to Beverly Elaine Forrest on July 14, 1952. They were blessed with 5 children, Mary, Don, Tom, Roxy, and Ron. They raised their children in Maplewood, MN. Val worked for NSP as a purchasing agent for 38 years, retiring in 1990. They moved to Cedar Lake in 1992. Val spent his winters in Fort Myers Beach, FL and his summers on Cedar Lake. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond and The American Legion. He enjoyed playing cards, socializing, and a cold beer. Val was a strong willed, hardworking, man of faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Jackelen; wife, Beverly Jackelen; and siblings, Barb Buckner, Lawrence Jackelen, Ben Jackelen, Ralph Jackelen, Celia Hoffman, Francis Jackelen; and sons-in-law, Mike Powell and Russell Oberg.

Val is survived by his children, Mary Oberg, Don (Paulette) Jackelen, Sr., Tom (Jessica) Jackelen, Roxy (Corie Urhammer) Jackelen, Ron (Kim Sandifer) Jackelen; grandchildren, Jolene Jackelen, Jason (Sonya) Powell, Don (Kelly) Jackelen, Jr., Joel (Jamie) Powell, Jaci (Ryan) Troemner, Justin (Brigitte Kruschinski) Jackelen, Jessica (Nick) Reed, Michael Jackelen, Ron Jackelen, Thomas Jackelen; great-grandchildren, Mark, Waylan, Chloe, Nevaeh, and Jaylah; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Church 151 S Washington Avenue New Richmond, WI. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond and on Saturday from 10-11 am at church. Interment will be in St. Bridget Cemetery in the town on Stanton, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.