Stanley S. Fouks, age 85 of Deer Park, WI died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond, WI.

Stanley Sidney Fouks was born on July 6, 1933 on the family farm in Forest Township, the son of Stanley W. & A. Sabena (Knoll) Fouks. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest, went to Country School there and attended Clear Lake High School. In 1954, Stanley enlisted in the US Army, served in Germany during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in December of 1955. He worked various jobs on the Iron Range for several years before returning to Forest Township. On June 29, 1957, Stanley was married to Lila Sorenson at St. John’s Lutheran Church and made their home in Deer Park. Stan owned and operated his dairy farm and salvage business for many years and together they raised 5 children, Lorraine, Susan, Phyllis, Robert, & Bruce. He was proud of his farm and had one of the first free stall milking parlors in the area.. Stan was known for his ingenuity for creating and repairing structures and mechanical devices on the farm and could fix or build about anything. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending auctions, garage sales, scraping, hunting and fishing. On April 10, 1999, several years after Lila’s death, Stan married Charlotte Tellijohn. They enjoyed many winters in Arizona. Stan was a life long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lila Fouks; his parents Stanley & A. Sabena Fouks; brother, Herb (Sharon) Fouks; sister Florence (Gene) Jurisch; & brother in law, Al Broberg.

He is survived by Charlotte, sons and daughters Lorraine (John) Soldner – Comstock, WI, Susan (David) Anderson – Deer Park, WI, Phyllis (Randy) Ness – Deer Park, WI, Robert (Cindy) Fouks – Glenwood City, WI, Bruce (Becky) Fouks – Deer Park, WI; grandchildren Corrine (Tony) Gehrman, Michelle (Kent) Pickard, Beth (Ryan) Ludy, & John (Amber) Soldner; Jared Anderson, Gina (Jesse) Schneider, Robin (Ryley) Reschke, & Jayme (Andy) Wyss; Emily (Zach) Kuschel, Amanda Ness, Hannah Ness, & Charlie Ness, Alyssa Fouks, Ryan (Alison Ziemer) Fouks, & Blake Fouks; great-grandchildren Bradyn & Ryley Gehrman, Christine, Lance & Emma Pickard, Joe, Lily & Reagan Ludy, Alexia, Carter & Cole Anderson, James, Tyler, Henry & Lila Schneider, Locke & Holt Reschke, Baya, Myles & Rowyn Wyss, Elam & Finn Kuschel; brother and sister, Francis (Yvonne) Fouks and Mildred Broberg; as well as relatives, family & friends.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 1PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest, WI, with Pastor John Wilman officiating and music by Mona Karau. Casket Bearers were Jared Anderson, Alyssa Fouks, Blake Fouks, Ryan Fouks, Emily Kuschel, John E. Soldner. Military Honors by Clear Lake All Veterans Honor Guard. Interment was at St. John’s Cemetery – Forest Township, WI

