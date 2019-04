TRYING TO MAKE A STEAL — Glenwood City FFA Alumni team member Nick Schouten (left and behind) tried to steal the basketball from GC FFA member Alexys Curvello during the opening game of Dairyland Donkey Basketball held at Glenwood City High School Saturday evening, March 23. The event featured contests between the FFA and FFA Alumni and the Glenwood City and Boyceville Fire Departments. —photo by Shawn DeWitt