Wayne J. Duval, age 53, of Colfax, WI passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County after a lengthy illness.

He was born Feb. 25, 1966 in Menomonie, WI to Dennis and Cheryl (Sutliff) Duval. Wayne married Carmen Wark July 25, 2012 in Menomonie, WI.

He worked at Knutson’s Dairy Farm milking cows until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed deer hunting, working in the yard and garden, fixing things and growing his yellow roses.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Carmen of Colfax; his son David Duval; stepchildren, Christopher Hitz, Casady (Justin) Nielson, Marcus Shockency, Sheryda Shockency-Davis, Cassandra Wark, Austin Wark, Micole Wark; granddaughter Kyra; parents, Cheryl (Tom) Lefstad and Dennis Duval; his siblings, Tina (Rod) Quinn, Denise (Randy) Smith, Shane Duval; also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Milton and Adelaide Duval; maternal grandparents, Orval Sutliff and Warren and Dorothy (Sutliff) Cran; two aunts; one uncle and two cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com