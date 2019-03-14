Elk Mound girls win state powerlifting competition, boys finish as runners-up By Editor | March 14, 2019 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Area Breaking News, Colfax Sports, Elk Mound Sports, Messenger Sports, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts “Beds 4 Kids” aims to help families taking in children for foster care or kinship care March 14, 2019 | No Comments » Otter Creek residents concerned sex offender house “uninhabitable” and too close to children March 8, 2019 | No Comments » Vikings win thrilling double OT game earning D4 Regional Championship March 5, 2019 | No Comments » Seehaver remanded to Mendota Mental Health Institute for medication and treatment March 5, 2019 | No Comments » Schlough wins back-to-back 152-pound titles to become 4-time state champion February 26, 2019 | No Comments »