Gordon Stuart “Gordy” Knudson, age 73 of Hudson, died March 3, 2019 at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in Hudson.



Gordy was born on November 9, 1945, in Colfax, WI to Hogan and Oliana (Johnson) Knudson. He graduated from Colfax High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire and was a member of the Beta Upsilon Sigma fraternity. Gordy enlisted in the Navy and served as an aviation electronics technician. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant in Hudson for many years.



Gordy had a heart for service and was extremely generous with his time. He was a charter member of the Hudson Lions Club and had held many officer positions locally as well as serving as District Governor from 2002-2003. For many years, Gordy was the Post Commander for the Hudson American Legion Post 50, and also held the position of Vice State Commander for Wisconsin. He was also a member of the Forty & Eight veteran’s organization, and Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson.



Gordy will remain in the heart of his significant other of 22 years, Mary Samuelson; children, Lisa (Dalton) Francis, Kent (Erin) Knudson, Kari Kile, and Mary’s daughter Becky (Larry) Frye; grandchildren, Emily Kile, Conor and Clare Knudson; the mother of his children Kathryn Miller; siblings, Helen Renz, Stanley (Donetta) Knudson, Robert Knudson; sister-in-law, Patricia Knudson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Knudson; his parents; siblings, Milton (Virginia) Knudson, Arlene (Kenneth) Knoepke, Layton Knudson, and Kenneth Knudson; and brother-in-law, Dean Renz.



A Memorial Service for Gordy will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 11th at Bethel Lutheran Church – Downtown Campus, 920 Third St., Hudson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation and the Hudson American Legion.



