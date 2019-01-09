Potentially suicidal man cause for Dunn County and Eau Claire County vehicle pursuit

COLFAX — What started out as a welfare check for a potentially suicidal man on Tuesday afternoon ended in a vehicle pursuit through Colfax and Elk Mound, into Eau Claire County and back into Dunn County.

The Dunn County Communications Center received “an attempt to locate” request January 8 from the Altoona Police Department regarding a man who might be suicidal and who was possibly in the Menomonie area, according to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

A “green alert” had been sent out as well in an attempt to locate the man and the vehicle.

At around 4 p.m., Dunn County deputies stopped the man’s car on state Highway 170 west of Colfax to check on his welfare.

While deputies were trying to evaluate the man, he fled in his car.

Dunn County deputies had received information that the man may have been armed with a handgun and pursued the vehicle when the man fled.

Dunn County deputies followed the man through Colfax and Elk Mound and then into Eau Claire County where the pursuit was turned over to Eau Claire county deputies, who were in the primary units behind the man’s vehicle.

The man lead the pursuit back into Dunn County south of Elk Mound.

Deputies attempted to use tire deflation devices to stop the man’s car but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Deputies then used a “pursuit intervention technique” to disable the man’s vehicle, resulting in damage to the Eau Claire County Sheriff Department’s vehicle and the man’s car.

The man produced a knife and refused to get out of his car, so Dunn County and Eau Claire County deputies negotiated with him for nearly an hour.

The man eventually cooperated, gave up the knife, and was taken into custody without force or injury to anyone involved at around 5:42 p.m.

Dunn County deputies transported the man to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the news release.