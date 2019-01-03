Fire damages rural Glenwood City home

GLENWOOD CITY — A late night fire did considerable damage to a large two story rural Glenwood City home. The lone occupant of the home was Mike Knox who was awake to find is home filing with smoke.

Mike called 911 and made his way out of the house. Mike’s parents, Tom and Judy Knox who recently traveled to Florida to spend the winter, own the property.

The Glenwood City Fire Department was paged out by the Communications Center at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, January 3 and found heavy smoke filling the entire structure, which is located on 140th Avenue just east of the City Limits in the Town of Glenwood.

Units and personnel from Boyceville Fire, United Fire and Clear Lake Departments assisted local firefighters.

A special unit from United Fire was called to refill air tanks that firefighters use to supply air to their self contained breathing masks. These masks allow firefighter to gain entrance to a structure that is filled with smoke.

It is believed that the fire started in the basement of the home and spread into the first and second floor and into attic before firefighters were able to gain control of the fire.

The fire department was on the scene for about six hours.