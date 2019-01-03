Boyceville Fire District takes delivery of new fire engine

BOYCEVILLE’S NEW FIRE ENGINE arrived last week to the delight of all local firefighters. The unit, which replaces a 27 year old engine is designed to not only to carry all needed fire fighter tools and equipment but also a full compartment of rescue equipment including the “Jaws of Life”. The engine boosts an 2,000 gallon per minute water pump and carries 1,000 gallons of water. Members of the department are planning an open house in the spring to allow the public to view the new unit. —photo by Carlton DeWitt
The Boyceville Bulldogs logo is displayed on the Fire Department’s new engine. —photo by Carlton DeWitt