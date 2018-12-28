Reverend Monsignor Edward George Meulemans, age 90, died on Monday, December 24, 2018, in Mesa, AZ. Msgr. Ed was born on February 23, 1928, to Phillip and Frances (Aebly) Meulemans, in Glenwood City, WI.

Msgr. Ed attended public grade school and high school in Glenwood City. He enlisted in the United States Army soon after high school and served overseas for thirteen months and then entered St. John’s University, Collegeville, MN in 1952. In June of 1956, Msgr. Ed, graduated with a B.A. in History and a B.A. in Philosophy. In the fall of 1956, he entered St. John’s School of Theology and was ordained June 11, 1960 at Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior, WI, by Most Rev. George A. Hammes, Bishop of Superior, Wisconsin. Msgr. Ed’s parochial and diocesan appointments include: Associate Pastor, St. Peter the Fisherman Church, Eagle River (June 1960), Attended graduate school – at Bishop’s request at the University of Chicago and St. Zavier College; receiving an M.A. in Educational Administration (September 1961-62), Assistant Principal, Guidance Director, History Teacher, Athletic Director at Cathedral High School, Superior, WI (June 1962), Promoter of Justice for the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal (October 1962), Received Certification in Education from University of Duluth, MN (1963), Principal of Cathedral High School, Superior, WI (June 1964), Member of the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission (March 1966), Chaplain of Douglas County Parkland (October 1966), Diocesan Superintendent of Schools (September 1968-78), Received Special of Education Administration from University of Wisconsin, Superior (1970), Diocesan Consulter (June 1970-98), Assistant Chancellor (December 1970), Member of Personnel Placement Board (December 1975-97), Rector (June 1978), Administrator of the Diocese while Bishop was in Rome for Ad Limina visit (September 1978), Chaplain of 4th Degree KC# 499 (November 1978), Co-chairman of DOS Diamond Jubilee Committee (January 1979), Member of Religious Education Commission (September 1979), While Rector, appointed Vicar General (July 1982-98).

Msgr. Ed retired in 1998, at the age of 70 and began working as a priest in four Indian Reservations near Phoenix, AZ, and in a Spanish speaking parish in Tempe, AZ. He was also appointed School Chaplain of St. Peter Indian Mission School in 2006. Msgr. Ed was invested as a Monsignor in the Diocese of Superior on June 27, 2010. In 2011, Msgr. Ed wrote some personal comments which are as follows:

Before I was ordained, I never imagined that this would be such a happy life and it has been consistently so. I have always been welcomed as a priest and friend whether it was with sisters and other teachers with whom I worked in catholic education, with many people of Cathedral Parish or with the little children of St. Peter Mission School out here in the desert of Arizona.

Since I have been in Arizona I look forward each summer to “going home ”to visit family members, priests, Cathedral parishioners and others but after a few weeks it is always good to get back to the Native American People, especially the little children at St. Peter Mission School with such faith, hope, and love.

Whenever I speak to people about the future of the Church, I always do so with great confidence and hope. I often speak to them about the priests with whom I worked and served at the Cathedral. They were very prayerful, gifted, committed young men. I learned much from them and I hope they learned from me. They are all doing great work in our Diocese; they are the future of the Church. It’s in good hands. I have also been so impressed with the faith of the people whom I was asked to serve. It is, among so many of them, a very strong, wise and consistent faith. They are the best proof that the spirit is truly alive in the Church today.

He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Frances Meulemans and his sisters, Lois Meulemans and Alice Casey.

Msgr. Ed is survived by his sister, Jean Jackelen; brother, William Meulemans and many nieces, nephews and many brothers and sisters in Christ.

Visitation was from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a 4:00 p.m. CDA Rosary and 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Grand Avenue, Superior. Visitation resumed at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church and continued until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Superior, WI. Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.

